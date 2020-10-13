Four properties which have a touch of Country Life in the heart of London

Many are swapping city for countryside these days — but you can find a bit of both, given the right budget.

Behind the subtle Art Deco façade of 58, Hamilton Terrace in St John’s Wood lies a family home of modern elegance and functionality.

With some 6,750sq ft of living space arranged over three floors, the property offers six bedrooms in total, all en suite.

The master bedroom takes up an entire floor and comprising two dressing rooms, a sitting room and balcony overlooking the garden.

Speaking of the garden, Hamilton Terrace boasts 125ft of landscaped lawn and well-stocked borders and trees, to say nothing of the heated outdoor pool.

Dating from 1721, Grade II-listed and with a carriage driveway, a wrap-around garden, detached annexe and a small stream within its grounds, Oakfields sounds as if it belongs in the depths of Gloucestershire rather than within the M25.

The six-bedroom home, in Dulwich Village, boasts four substantial reception rooms on its ground floor and, despite its period appearance, comes with spacious and modern interiors.

Outside, lawns, borders and woodland provide an oasis of calm.

Perfect for those who might like to stay right in the heart of the political action, this carefully restored Arts-and-Crafts townhouse on Old Queen Street is moments away from Parliament Square.

Despite its central location, there is no shortage of outside space, with a rear terrace overlooking the garden and a roof terrace with views over St James’s Park as standard.

Inside, the interiors are beyond elegant, with wood-panelled rooms and fireplaces throughout, as well as a modern kitchen/breakfast/sitting room providing 21st-century comfort. Oh! And it has an Aga! In Westminster!

The cuckoo is calling at Hampstead Heath again and you’ll no doubt be able to hear it from the garden of Ingram Avenue, which faces on to a bird sanctuary and a private wood, only a few hundred yards from the 125 acres of the Heath Extension.

As well as a decadent carriage driveway, the seven-bedroom home offers some 6,903sq ft of living space, which includes a study, games room and a large garage.

The surrounding woodland and borders of the rear garden burst into life in spring, providing endless colour and space for Nature.

