Four truly incredible homes for sale, including a Royal Crescent townhouse and a Staffordshire castle, as seen in Country Life

We take a look at some of the finest homes to come to the market via Country Life of late, including an intriguing Hampshire house which includes the ruins of a Bishop's Palace.

A truly exquisite Grade I-listed Royal Crescent house, complete with coach house and ancillary accommodation situated in the heart of this world famous location.

An historic Grade I-listed moated castle of about 16,224 sq ft, with 3 converted turrets and gatehouse, all with the potential for a myriad of uses. Set within stunning landscaped gardens with beautiful lakes and paddock land.

A 5 bedroom family home with private parking and great potential to redesign into a new and exciting configuration.

Idyllic Grade II* listed country house with an intriguing medieval history. Set in stunning grounds, the house has well-proportioned rooms and an array of characterful period features. In view of the property are the ruins of Bishop’s Palace, for which the property owns the freehold. 6 reception rooms, 8 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, swimming pool, tennis court, attached annexe, studio, coach house, greenhouse, listed granary and outbuildings.

