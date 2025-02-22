Gaze over Cap Ferrat in this four-bedroom French villa
Ignore the wind and the rain. Imagine yourself in this hillside home with some of the best views the Mediterranean can offer.
I feel like it has been raining for the best part of a month, so today the Sauron-like gaze of the Country Life Online Property Desk will move off this grey island and to the south of France. There is sun there and I have not seen it for some time.
Questions that I am now asking myself, that I have never asked myself before: would I like to live in a former Victorian water treatment plant? Previously, no. Having now seen this property tucked into the hillside over Villefranche-sur-Mer, the answer is: certainly. For sale with Savills for €8.9 million. Tres Bien.
There are views for miles. Just look. Look at Cap Ferrat and the bay. Imagine the delight of enjoying a crisp and refreshing beverage on the balcony while the sun slowly sets on a warm summer’s evening. Things do not get better than this. Until you step inside.
The building formerly purified the town’s water supply. During its re-design, much of the original period machinery was retained, creating a reception space of some 210sq m that is both achingly modern and characterful, all under 25ft high ceilings.
With four bedrooms in all, there is plenty of space throughout, and the property is present to a very high standard throughout. The kitchen is a symphony of stainless steel. It is all very modern and probably quite easy to clean, which is always nice.
Outside, the gardens provide plenty of space to relax and entertain, with lots of seating areas, shade and those sublime views. There is also a small swimming pool and a hot tub, so there’s no need to ever leave.
If you do decide to leave, the resort town of Villefranch-sur-Mer is one of the finest on the Mediterranean, with plenty of bars, restaurants, clubs, and so on. Nice and its international airport is a short drive away.
The former waterworks in Villefranch-sur-Mer is for sale with Savills for €8.9 million. For more information and pictures, click here
James Fisher is the Deputy Digital Editor of Country Life. He writes about property, travel, motoring and things that upset him. He lives in London
