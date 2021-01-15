A Georgian home near Salisbury comes to the market, full of light and charm

James Fisher takes a look at a home in Wilton.

Those keen to get some fresh air and green grass, but who are wary of total solitude, need look no further than Ditchampton House in Wilton. It’s on the market via Myddleton & Major at £975,000.

Ditchampton is a handsome building: it’s a double-fronted, Grade II-listed Georgian home. The four-bedroom house is an exquisite example of the Georgian style, built in an almost perfect square with rooms forming off a central staircase.

High ceilings and large windows allow for an abundance of natural light in the hallways and reception rooms.

All four bedrooms are accessed off the first floor landing, while there’s a family bathroom and a separate shower room.

A rear garden, accessed directly from either the kitchen or drawing room, has been divided into two areas. The part nearest the house is laid to lawn and flower beds, with a hornbeam hedge at the end.

Go past the hedge and there is more to see, though. There is a summer house with electricity supply — ideal as a home office, perhaps? — while there is also a vegetable garden and a workshop, again with an electricity supply.

Wilton itself lies a few miles outside the beautiful city of Salisbury, but has many amenities of its own for the day to day necessities, and all are well within walking distance of this house.

There are some quirky places to see nearby, too. Wilton might be a very ordinary English town name, but the surrounding villages have some of the quirkiest monikers imaginable: Ugford, Quidhampton and (our favourite) Fugglestone St Peter are all adjacent.

Wilton is also well connected to the main A36, which heads up from Salisbury to Bath, or heads down to Southampton in the opposite direction. Salisbury’s train service is excellent given how far it is from the capital: London Waterloo is only 90 minutes away.

Ditchampton House is for sale via Myddleton & Major — see more details.