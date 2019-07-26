If the blazing hot weather this week has inspired you to keep an eye out for a house with a pool, we don't blame you. We have been too, and here are a few we found.

Having a swimming pool at home used to be equal parts joy and terror — joy in having your own water for fun and fitness, of course, but terror of vast bills and potential disasters.

Today, things have changed — and the vast heating bills that pools used to produce are far lower now. ‘Technology has played its part,’ says Dawn Carritt of Jackson-Stops. ‘Heating a pool is now far more fuel efficient, extending the use to way beyond a few hot summer days.’

The safety of pools has improved enormously, too. Modern pool covers are incredibly strong, so if a child falls in while parents aren’t around they won’t go through into the water. ‘Some manufacturers even promote the idea that a cover would withstand the weight of a car,’ adds Dawn, ‘though perhaps best not to put it to the test!’

With safety and financial worries put aside, having a pool is becoming more popular than ever, and the pools prettier than ever. ‘As it’s no longer necessary to fence off a pool it can now become a feature of the garden — and the garden a feature of the poolside setting,’ Dawn continues.

With that in mind, we’ve picked out some beautiful homes with pools that are perfect for cooling off in the summer heat.

Plum Trees (also pictured top), in the beautiful Berkshire countryside at Cookham Dean, is the perfect example of how a heated outdoor swimming pool can compliment the setting of the house and garden.

The richly planted borders form the backdrop to the pool, which is overlooked by the main terrace, making it the perfect setting for alfresco dining on warm summer evenings, great for entertaining family and friends of all ages.

Inside it’s an elegant, six-bedroom country house in the Arts and Crafts style. The ground floor reception rooms flow from one to another making it very easy for entertaining large numbers while the large kitchen/family room with doors opening out onto the terrace overlooking the pool naturally becomes the heart of the house

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

The pool — complete with diving board — at Little Eashing is a real feature of this lovely house near Godalming, but there’s plenty more to attract sporty types in the shape of a beautiful and recently-surfaced tennis court, a football pitch and even a cricket practice net.

The property itself is an outstanding Tudor country house with an abundance of period features throughout.

There are original fireplaces, exposed timber beams, lead lined windows and fabulous original bread oven situated in the entrance hall, while the kitchen/dining room boasts a wine cellar.

For sale with Strutt & Parker via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

For the dedicated year-round swimmer, Mays Coppice Farm near Rowlands Castle has the answer: an outdoor pool with a retractable roof that can be closed up in bad or cold weather and re-opened when the sun comes out. It certainly beats braving wintry chill to keep your daily exercise routine going.

The home itself is a traditional South Downs farmhouse building that’s been gently upgraded over the years and is a family home full of charm. There’s a kitchen with an Aga, beautiful gardens and 12 acres of land in total.

For sale with Henry James via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.