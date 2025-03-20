A blissful and beautifully named home in one of the most exclusive spots in Cornwall
Penny Churchill takes a look at Boswodegh, a wonderful home that makes the most of its superb location in Helford Passage.
Toby Keel
One of the joys of making your way down to the south of Cornwall is the array of delightful Cornish names — both old and new — which pop up on the road signs everywhere. As you head from Falmouth down towards Helford, you’ll find Pendennis Castle, Gyllyngvase Beach, Goldenbank, Penryn, Bissom, Penjerrick, Maenporth Beach and many more. It’s already a spectacularly picturesque part of the world, but somehow the linguistic delights make it better still.
How lovely, then, to find a house for sale in this area with just such a charming name — albeit one which will doom you to a life of spelling your address out to call centre agents. Boswodegh has come to the market via Jonathan Cunliffe, who quotes a guide price of £3.5m for the house — which sits on the exclusive Bar Road in Helford Passage, seven miles south of Falmouth — and its acre of outstanding gardens. We use the word ‘outstanding’ advisedly: the grounds here were laid out ten years ago for the vendors by Chelsea Gold medallist Geraldine Hood-Leeder.
The house, too, was revamped in 2014–15, with input from interior designer Kathryn Tyler, who has done a wonderful job of making the most of the ‘mesmerising’ views over the gardens to the Helford River, Dennis Head, Nare Point and Falmouth Bay.
Some 5,250sq ft of light-filled living space centres on the state-of-the-art, open-plan ‘live-in’ kitchen/dining room with a snug/sitting room off and sliding glass doors leading to a wide terrace overlooking the gardens and the river below.
To one side of the kitchen are a laundry room and an impressive principal bedroom suite, with doors leading onto the terrace.
The west wing of the house comprises two more bedrooms and a bathroom.
Upstairs is a wonderfully light, spacious sitting room with a his-‘n’-hers study/office area and a bedroom suite to each side of the reception room.
