A wetsuit room, fingerprint entry and coastal views from all the principal rooms: Is this the ultimate Cornish holiday home?

Are you one of the Cornwall devotees who trundle down the A303 and A30 to get your fill of sun, sea, sand and surf?

Well, this house in one of North Cornwall’s most sought-after spots may speak to you.

Megizzy knocks the socks off some of the dustier holiday homes in the area. Not only is the five-bedroom house sleek and modern, but it’s hard-working and functional too. Megizzy was designed and built by a family of four who fell in love with its position on Tristram Cliff in the ever-popular village of Polzeath. And who wouldn’t? That view of the coastline is spectacular.

And now it’s on the market for £3,950,000 with John Bray Estates .

Completed in 2018, the house ticks the boxes for contemporary design, including spacious south west-facing terrace with a sunken dining area, an EPC rating of ‘B’, and plenty of glass (you’ll need a good window cleaner here). But it’s also got a family-friendly design that is hard to beat. It features a lower ground floor arrangement of double showers, wetsuit room and dog-washing facilities — so no sand will get strewn across the rest of the house. There’s also a dormitory with four (yes, four) built-in bunk beds and smart house technology. Fingerprint entry from outside is an absolute winner, surely.

If you want to raise the bar higher, there’s plumbing for a sauna and steam room. Yes please!

On the ground floor, there’s an open-plan kitchen-dining-sitting room with bi-fold doors opening out onto the terrace, pantry, snug, study and cloakroom. And up on the first floor, there’s five bedrooms and four ensuite bathrooms. All-in-all, Megizzy can ‘comfortably’ sleep 12. There are coastal views from all the principal rooms, says the selling agent.

Megizzy is moments from Polzeath beach so there’s no battling it out for a space in crowded car parks. In fact, the house has off-road parking for several vehicles and boats as well as a double garage — currently set up as a games room — and outside shower.

‘The vendors have created a very clever house; high end design and spec dovetails seamlessly with down to earth practicality,’ says Josephine Ashby of John Bray Estates. ‘The position is stunning, just a few paces from the beach, direct access to the South West Coast Path and within moments of the facilities of the town. The views are glorious. It’s an easy and beautiful house to live in.’

Much is written about this corner of North Cornwall. But for readers in need of a brief overview, there’s watersports galore nearby at Rock and Daymer Bay. For golf enthusiasts, St Enodoc Golf Club and The Point at Polzeath have 18-hole courses. And there’s no shortage of sandy beaches and blustery clifftop walks. There’s also a vibrant local food scene.

Megizzy is for sale with John Bray Estates for £3,950,000. For more information and pictures, click here.