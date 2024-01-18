Riverside living in a New-England style hillside home

Where the Truro and Tresillian Rivers meet, five bedroom Rivergarth is suitably positioned to take advantage

Set overlooking the tranquil Tresillian river, with beautiful wooded riverbank beyond, five-bedroom (and aptly named) Rivergarth is a ‘stunning, extended and comprehensively remodelled detached marine residence of the highest quality’, according to agents Lillicrap Chilcott. The word garth is a Middle English one, that means gateway, defining the property as a ‘river gateway’, which certainly seems to be an accurate description.

Situated on an elevated position in the village of Malpas, a former port only two miles southeast of Truro, sensibly the property makes the most of its location by offering balconies and windows, meaning it’s almost impossible to move through the house without taking in the views. A ferry service operates from the village to the nearby Roseland peninsula and a local myth suggests that it was a crossing used by Iseult.

Medieval romances aside, Rivergarth is shamelessly modern, oozing quality, opulence and space on every floor (of which there are three). The entrance hall leads directly to the open-plan kitchen/dining room, which extends the width of the property and makes the most of the view over the aforementioned Tresillian river through floor to ceiling windows and a wraparound patio beyond. Also on the ground floor is a sitting room and living room, study, as well as a self-contained annexe with living room, bedroom, kitchen and bathroom.

On the first floor you will find all four further bedrooms, arranged in an L Shape, and all with views out over the water. The master suite is, for want of a better word, vast, boasting a balcony, views front and back, large dressing room and en-suite with all the trimmings. The remaining bedrooms (all en-suite) are of a good size.

The gardens are fully landscaped and extend to about 0.5 of an acre and, while Malpas is a quiet and small village with one pub, the town of Truro is two miles down the road, offering every other amenity that could be desired, as well as train services to London.

Rivergarth is for sale with Lillicrap Chilcott for offers over £2 million. For more information and pictures, click here