A Tuscan villa transported to Devon, completely secluded and with its own tranquil lake

Perfectly tucked away in a private valley, Oxton Mere benefits from 19 acres of glorious countryside, a stunning lake and plenty of versatile accommodation. James Fisher takes a look.

South of Exeter, and only a few minutes drive from the River Exe to the east, sits glorious Oxton Mere, an Tuscan-style villa set in 19 acres of the best West Country-side.

Privacy and seclusion are the name of the game here, with the house standing in splendid isolation at the bottom of a valley and with no near neighbours.

It arrives on the market via Savills with a guide price of £2.85 million.

The property, which is south facing, benefits from a flexible interior layout that is finished to a supremely high standard, with highlights such as a double-height entrance hall, a Shaker-style kitchen/dining area and seven bedrooms in total.

Outside, the gardens extend to almost 20 acres and include formal areas, terraced areas for entertaining, paddock and woodland, and a picturesque two-acre lake stocked with rainbow and brown trout as well as carp — perfect for fishing enthusiasts who don’t want to travel too far.

Further accommodation is provided in the one-bedroom coach house and two-bedroom annexe, while further outbuildings include ‘generous’ timber barns and a double garage.

Exeter is about 10 miles up the road, where you’ll find plenty of shops, restaurants, and educational facilities for all ages, plus mainline train services to London Paddington and Penzance.

Road networks are also excellent, with the A38 and M5 linking via Bristol and the north and A303 towards the east.

Oxton Mere is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £2.85 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.