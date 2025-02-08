On Devon's Saunton Sands, the future is Ferndown

Readers of Country Life (January 15 issue) may have noticed a prominent advertisement placed by Savills announcing the sale, at a guide price of £6.5m, of Ferndown, a ‘stunning coastal home with unrivalled views’ set in just under an acre of hillside overlooking the surfing beach of Saunton Sands, Saunton golf course and the sand dunes of Braunton Burrows, within the rugged North Devon National Landscape.

Selling agent Damien Charles reveals that this modern masterpiece was also built as a replacement dwelling, having been constructed on the site of an earlier Ferndown, a run-down waterfront house acquired by the developer in 2019.

The present, futuristic Ferndown offers more than 12,000sq ft of internal living space spread across three floors, each one showcasing the spectacular panoramic sea views. The property also boasts some 5,000sq ft of terraces with access to Braunton Burrows and a separate path leading to Saunton Sands.

The ground floor has an open-plan layout with a spacious, state-of-the-art kitchen, which flows into the family and dining areas, where floor-to-ceiling windows connect with the outdoor terraces to bring the natural beauty of the surroundings into the heart of the house.

The first floor is designed for versatile living with seven double bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom. The ‘western wing’, comprising two en-suite bedrooms with a day room beneath, is a possible self-contained annexe or separate living space.

The lower-ground floor is an impressive leisure complex built into the hillside. High-lights include a 9m by 5m (29ft by 16ft) swimming pool, a 20m (65ft) lap pool and a pool bar; plus a spa-quality leisure area, comprising a sauna, steam room, gym and yoga/weights room, a treatment room and an impressive glass-walled cellar where wine buffs can exhibit and store their collection.

The complex also includes a cinema with its own bar and a large games room ‘thereby ensuring that there are plenty of options for recreation and fun without ever leaving the property’.

Designed for the 21st century and beyond, amenities include an air-source heat pump, underfloor heating throughout, a mechanical ventilation heat recovery system, 48 solar panels, an integrated Lutron system for lighting and media, Sonos throughout and a fully integrated burglar- and fire-alarm system.