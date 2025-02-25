Interiors of intrigue in a four-bedroom townhouse in Hertford
The rich architectural tradition of One Port Hill is improved on by its current owners to create a family home of real excitement and fun.
I do not know much about the town of Hertford, in Hertfordshire. I have lived in the UK a long time, and seen much of it, but despite being a small place it is also a big place, and there are bits that I have missed. Hertford is one of those bits. I do not know what goes on there.
Despite this, I am now tempted to move there, because of a house that I have seen for sale with Hamptons. It is called One Port Hill and it looks like it belongs on a nice street in Hampstead. But it is in Hertford. It has interiors that you could describe with many words, but I will use ‘exciting’. It is for sale with Hamptons (as mentioned) for £1.5 million.
The grand houses of Port Hill Terrace were created in the 19th century, and One Port Hill, which is the one that is for sale, is listed Grade II. It has had a variety of notable residents in its past, including Eadred Lutyens (nephew of Sir Edwin) and Nugent Cachemaille-Day, who created some of the most astounding modern churches in the country. It is only fair that One Port Hill carries on the bold architectural choices of its previous owners.
From the outside, the property is a somewhat unassuming four-bedroom Victorian townhouse. However, it is on the inside that the excitement begins. Behold these interiors. Dark blues, purples, and greys, contrasting with white Classical details to create bold statements throughout. You never know what is going on behind a front door, and I must say I was not expecting this.
But it works! The interiors are exciting yet welcoming. The first-floor drawing room, with its blue and white details, antique furniture, looks a fine space to hold a drinks party or just enjoy an afternoon. The purple dining room looks the perfect spot to hold a suitably ridiculous dinner. Classical and period details are always welcome, but they can be oppressively formal on occasion. Here, everything is preserved, but you can also tell that whoever lives here is fun.
The garden is a private walled one, and is situated to the rear of the property. In it, you will find further evidence of great taste, with a variety of colourful shrubs and clever planting, creating a small oasis in this market town.
One Port Hill is for sale with Hamptons for £1.5 million. For more information and pictures, click here
James Fisher is the Deputy Digital Editor of Country Life. He writes about property, travel, motoring and things that upset him. He lives in London
