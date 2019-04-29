Trending:

An immaculate former rectory with ten idyllic acres of land yet still enjoying a peaceful village location

Penny Churchill

For sale in the wonderfully-named village of Ashbocking is a grand former rectory in blissful setting. Penny Churchill reports.

Ashbocking House, in the scattered village of Ashbocking, 8.5 miles from Ipswich and 9.5 miles from Woodbridge, is a traditional Georgian former rectory set in a peaceful, 10-acre wooded setting surrounded by well-maintained farmland.

For sale through the country department of Strutt & Parker at a guide price of £2.35m, the house, built in part render, and part brick-and-flint under a slate roof, has been beautifully refurbished.

Ashbocking House in Suffolk.

Ashbocking House’s rendered rear elevation opens onto fine formal gardens.

The home combines light and spacious reception rooms which are accessed from a fine reception hall, floored in York stone and with a fireplace and galleried staircase.

There are seven bedrooms in total: master and guest suites plus five further bedrooms on the first and second floors.

Outbuildings include the guest annexe and there is planning consent for an additional two-bedroom annexe in the woods.

Inside the guest annexe.

The landscaped gardens and grounds provide a tranquil setting for a heated swimming pool and a paddock with timber stables and an all-weather tennis court are located across the lane.

Ashbocking House is for sale via Strutt & Parker at £2.35 million – see more details and pictures.