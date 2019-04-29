An immaculate former rectory with ten idyllic acres of land yet still enjoying a peaceful village location

For sale in the wonderfully-named village of Ashbocking is a grand former rectory in blissful setting. Penny Churchill reports.
Ashbocking House, in the scattered village of Ashbocking, 8.5 miles from Ipswich and 9.5 miles from Woodbridge, is a traditional Georgian former rectory set in a peaceful, 10-acre wooded setting surrounded by well-maintained farmland.
For sale through the country department of Strutt & Parker at a guide price of £2.35m, the house, built in part render, and part brick-and-flint under a slate roof, has been beautifully refurbished.
The home combines light and spacious reception rooms which are accessed from a fine reception hall, floored in York stone and with a fireplace and galleried staircase.
There are seven bedrooms in total: master and guest suites plus five further bedrooms on the first and second floors.
Outbuildings include the guest annexe and there is planning consent for an additional two-bedroom annexe in the woods.
The landscaped gardens and grounds provide a tranquil setting for a heated swimming pool and a paddock with timber stables and an all-weather tennis court are located across the lane.
Ashbocking House is for sale via Strutt & Parker at £2.35 million – see more details and pictures.
