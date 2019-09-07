An imposing, unlisted house in West Sussex with stables which are ‘every young rider’s dream’

Plummerden House is a large country home with infinite possibility - and a set of handsome stables to boot. Penny Churchill takes a look.

Long gone are the days when an equestrian house meant a dusty barn at the end of a dirt track, far removed from the grand mansion of the estate. Now equestrians (and their horses) are housed in grand estates, with far reaching views over paddocks and woodland, some within surprisingly easy commuter distance.

‘You get more for your money in West Sussex,’ believes Toby Whittome of Jackson-Stops, who are joint agents with Savills in the sale of imposing Plummerden House near Lindfield – located three miles from the commuter hub of Haywards Heath – at a guide price of £4.775m.

Once part of the Paxhill estate, unlisted Plummerden House stands in 37 acres of gardens, paddocks and woodland, and boasts outstanding southerly views of the glorious South Downs.

The substantial Victorian main house offers 9,668sq ft of living space on three floors, including three reception rooms, a study, kitchen/breakfast room and six bedroom suites, with a studio/gym on the first floor and cinema/games room on the lower ground.

‘With seven beautiful stables, a sand school and extensive paddocks surrounded by quiet country lanes in all directions, Plummerden House is every young rider’s dream,’ adds Mr Whittome.

The country itself is a haven for country sportspeople who enjoy pursuits other than riding. Sussex offers golf at Royal Ashdown, Haywards Heath and Piltdown, and many other courses across the county. There is racing at Goodwood, Lingfield and Plumpton, and sailing at Ardingly and the coast.

Plummerden House is on the market through joint agents Jackson-Stops and Savills at a guide price of £4.775m. For more information about the house and stables and more pictures, click here.