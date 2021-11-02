In one of North Cornwall’s ‘most famous and sought after locations’ is an enchanting former Manor House that has fallen into a state of disregard — now seeking a brave new owner to take on the project

For the right buyer, Bossiney Court will feel like stumbling upon treasure – treasure that comes in the shape of a very run down Manor House set back from the North Cornwall coast.

Imagination, large-ish pockets and a pinch of romance should provide the magic needed to bring the enchanting former manor house of Bossiney Court back to life.

This Grade II-listed property near Tintagel Castle, with its stone carvings of the Duchy crest and floral motifs, is in dire need of a revamp and is currently divided into two separate accommodations totalling five bedrooms. It is currently on the market via Millerson for £1.5 million.

The nearly 2½ acres include formal walled gardens, an adjoining building that could be reinstated to further add to the bedroom count and a large detached barn, former home of the Tintagel Pottery, established in 1948.

There are two drives plus other garages and outbuildings. Bossiney Bay is walking distance and Boscastle is three miles away.

Bossiney: What you need to know

Location: In North Cornwall, less than a mile from Tintagel. Bodmin Parkway train station (15 miles) runs along the Great Western Railway Line and provides links into London Paddington.

Atmosphere: The village was mentioned in the Domesday Book and is well known for its excellent coastal walks, sea views and close proximity to Tintagel Castle.

Things to do: This section of North Cornwall’s coastline is truly spectacular, drawing in crowds of visitors each year. Explore the coastal foot path, Bossiney Cove Beach, and the ruins of Tintagel Castle which can now be accessed via a new suspended footbridge.

Schools: Tintagel Primary School, Boscastle Community Primary School and Delabole Primary School are all less than four miles from the property. Sir James Smith Community College is the local secondary, whilst further secondary options can be found further afield

