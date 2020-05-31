Incredible island homes for sale, from £38,000 to £25 million

We cast our net across the islands that dot the fringes of Britain to find five wonderful — albeit very different — opportunities.

Our columnist Alan Titchmarsh loves his Isle of Wight home, and we’re sure he’d love the outdoor space on offer in this extensively refurbished house in Whitwell.

You’ll have ten bedrooms, and you’ll need them to accomodate all the visitors you’re bound to get in a house with a games room, gym, masses of entertaining space and a fabulous patio with pond overlooking the grounds. Wonderful.

A handsome, modern property with incredible views across the Sound of Sleat to Knoydart.

This is a four-bedroom eco house with a ground source heat pumpand huge glass walls to maximise both efficiency and the wonderful views.

This is ‘one of the finest homes in the British Isles’ with ‘extensive leisure facilities of international standard’ according to agents Savills, speaking about this 154-acre estate which has had a total renovation.

There are nine bedrooms, a helipad, hand-made silk wallpaper, underfloor heating and air conditioning, a tanning studio — honestly — and more besides. Is it a family house? An entertainment destination? A bit of both, but it’s certainly good enough for a billionaire’s island home.

Quite simply a magnificent country house in every sense, the Grade II*-listed Ty Fry is a 17th century home with superb gardens.

It’s bursting with character yet feels cosy and lived-in, and the 34 acres of grounds include bluebell woods, orchard and kitchen garden.

There’s no typo in that price for a property on this island just off Shetland (population 360) which is up for sale at the same price as a family car. The catch being that a new car would be more comfortable and weatherproof.

The old stone-built croft on this 10 acre plot needs total restoration, yet at this price it seems difficult to imagine that you could go wrong. What a wonderful, romantic getaway this could be.

