Interiors that inspire in a four-bedroom cottage in Hertfordshire

There are words we like at Country Life, especially when it comes to property. We like things that are beautifully presented. We like things with far-reaching views. We like a bit of history, and we have high standards.

It’s nice, then, when a home slides across the property desk that ticks all those boxes. It makes my life easier to write about them, especially when I have a bit of a cold, as I do now.

Today’s example, befitting of the magnificent new website you are currently reading this on, is known as Liliac Cottage. It is for sale with Hamptons for £1.4 million.

Parts of the cottage date from 1640, I am told, and it was originally two properties that have since been joined to create one detached home of four bedrooms, a large kitchen/dining area, two studies and two reception rooms.

Should I ever be lucky enough to meet whoever designed and decorated the interiors of Lilac Cottage, I would shake their hand. Inside the relatively austere exterior is a beautifully decorated home. I doubt the pictures do it justice.

But they are very nice pictures so we will take the time to appreciate them anyway. I love the mixed use of fun wallpapers and soft pastel colours throughout. The contrast of the dark and period sitting (with the inspired choice of putting the tv on an easel) and the light and airy kitchen. The green of the garden room creating a pleasant blend between the inside and the outside. It’s all just very pretty and it all looks like it should be in a magazine. Which is lucky, as this technically is a magazine.

Outside, things continue in a similar vein of loveliness. The grounds and gardens extend to about a third of an acre, with an extensive lawn, large dining terrace and detached summer house with power and light connected. The surrounding landscape is protected (for now) Green Belt land.

The property sits on the edge of the village of Bayford, which has a train station, pre and primary schools and a nice church. The nearest pub is in Brickendon and is a 20-minute walk away, while Hatfield, St Albans, Hoddesdon, Broxbourne and their many amenities are a short drive away. According to Google Maps, Hertfordshire Zoo is also nearby, which is nice.

Lilac Cottage is for sale with Hamptons for £1.4 million. For more information and pictures, click here