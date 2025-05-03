A villa from paradise on Koh Samui where the pool might be bigger than the house

If a swimming pool is larger than the home it's attached to, what then? Does the property simply become a pool house? Can a pool house also have eight bedrooms? Does the very concept of time and space unravel in the face of such luxury?

These are the questions raised by Villa 24 on the Samujana Estate on the north-eastern coast of Koh Samui, Thailand. If the name ‘Samujana’ rings a bell, that is not surprising, as it was used to film the most recent series of the White Lotus. Looking at Villa 24, available for $5.5 million, it is not hard to see why.

(Image credit: Samujana Estate)

The elephant in the room. Have you ever seen a bigger pool in a private home? I’m not sure I have, and I spend a not-insignificant amount of time looking for big pools. This infinity pool wraps around one edge of the property and then just seems to continue on going, allowing you to enjoy the sensational views of this hillside property without ever having to get your feet dry.

Vastness is a theme. The property is the largest on the Samujana Estate and is the only one to occupy two ‘plots’. This translates to a plot of 23,000sq ft, eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, two kitchens, private cinema, private gym, snooker room, steam room, (deep breath), wellness room, BBQ, jacuzzi and TV lounge.

Everything is, of course, top of the line, with the interiors providing a perfect blend of modern living spaces, open-plan living and a connectedness between indoors and outdoors that you would expect to find in this little slice of paradise.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Samujana Estate) (Image credit: Samujana Estate) (Image credit: Samujana Estate) (Image credit: Samujana Estate) (Image credit: Samujana Estate) (Image credit: Samujana Estate)

As for the location and the views, well. I could say lots of words, but best to just look at the pictures and imagine yourself there.

(Image credit: Samujana Estate)

(Image credit: Samujana Estate)

Villa 24 at Samujana is for sale for $5.5 million. For more information and pictures, click here.