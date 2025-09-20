It's already a grey, damp autumn and all of a sudden I'm dreaming of living in one of these palaces in Morocco
Autumn hasn't even technically started yet, but it's already too much for Toby Keel as he investigates some of the most beautiful properties for sale in Morocco.
Is the summer officially over? Technically speaking that depends on whether you ask a meteorologist or an astronomer: the former will tell you autumn began on September 1, while the latter will tell you that it doesn't kick off until Monday, 22 Septemeber 2025 at 7:19 pm BST.
There's a better way of figuring it out, of course: have you started wearing jumpers again? If so, then it's autumn — which means that the UK is now most likely set for this cold, damp weather until some time next April.
It would all be so different if you owned a property in Morocco: not only would you not have got your jumpers out yet, there's a good chance that you wouldn't even own one, except one you keep in the back of the drawer for when you go hot-air ballooning over the Atlas Mountains. Which is definitely something you'd do at your weekends, if you lived in one of these magnificent, palatial homes.
Rabat — £4.1 million
'This rare residence, a true private palace, captivates with its grandiose architecture,' say agents of this sprawling and impressive property.
The central hall has a 5.3m-high ceiling with a pool ringed by columns in its centre, while there are five bedrooms .
For sale at £4.1 million — see more details.
Central Marrakesh — £800,000
You can rock the Kasbah (it's an area of central Marrakesh, as well as a generic name for a north African fort) from the comfort of your own home in this four bedroom property.
It's a beautiful riad, recently refurbished, with a ground-level courtyard space, and rooms above accessed via the stairs which eventually take you to the sort of roof terrace from which you can imagine Indiana Jones jumping to escape his chasers.
For sale at £800,000 — see more details.
Outskirts of Marrakesh — £4 million
The 10-bedroom Villa Lions isn't just a villa: it comes with nearly 3,500 acres of land, with stunning views across the desert to the Atlas Mountains.
The house itself is equally vast, with almost 14,000 sq ft of internal floor space and around 20,000sq ft of terraces and patios.
And that's before we even mention the 36-metre swimming pool.
For sale at £4 million — see more details.
Casablanca — £950,000
The very name Casablanca conjures up thoughts of the classic 1940s film starring Humphrey Bogart. But a place like this makes you wonder: would Ingrid Bergman have still got on that plane if she'd had a home like this to live in?
Thinking about making an offer? If you don't, you'll regret it. Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, but soon, and for the rest of your life. (Well, possibly.)
For sale at £950,000 — see more details.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director
