Is now the time to buy a property in London? Your questions answered

Country Life is holding a live video chat with Savills on our Instagram page, @countrylifemagazine, at 6pm on Monday 9 November.

Lindsay Cuthill, head of Savills’ Country House department, will be fielding your questions once more, while Claire Reynolds — co-head of Prime Central London — will also be joining in. This time around we’ll be focusing on the property market in London.

Rural estate agents have been talking through the summer about the increasing interest they’ve had from urban buyers looking to move out to the country. But has that translated into any changes in the capital? And if so, has that created an opportunity for those who wish to buy now, with a view to life in our cities returning to normal in months to come? Lindsay’s years of expertise and Claire’s experience overseeing Marylebone, Mayfair, Westminster, St John’s Wood, Maida Vale, Primrose Hill and Hampstead for Savills ensure that they will have a huge amount of knowledge to share.

We’ll also discuss the latest issues in the property market in general — we know that lots of you have questions about what you can and can’t do, particularly with every part of Britain under some form or other of Covid-19 restrictions. If you’re thinking of buying or selling a house in the next few months, don’t miss it.

To submit a question, simply email us via asktheagent@futurenet.com — then join us LIVE at 6pm on Monday 9 November on Instagram at @countrylifemagazine.