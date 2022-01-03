Just a mile from the Jurassic coast, an adorable seven-bedroom vicarage that’s a huge opportunity for a savvy buyer

Near the thriving market town of Bridport — known for its quirky arts and cultural scene — is The Old Vicarage, a 19th century family home that enjoys rural and coastal living amid pretty gardens and charming period touches.
Built towards the end of the Regency period in 1827 with a Victorian extension added at a later date, The Old Vicarage is on the market via Knight Frank at a guide price of £1.1 million.
This charming old house is in Allington, three miles south of Halwell, and has all the key ingredients for a rambling, unpretentious family home.
There are seven bedrooms, five bathrooms and four reception rooms — fireplaces, stained glass, flag and wood floors and Gothic-arched doorways galore — all behind lovely local hamstone and tall sash windows.
An orangery opens onto the gardens, with their fruit trees, mature shrubs, lavender-fringed lawns, vine- and rose-covered pergola and an excellent horse chestnut, plus period outbuildings.
It could be a grand family home, but equally could present a very tempting investment opportunity: the current owners say the property generates about £60,000 per year in rental income. Obviously any prospective buyer would need to do their own homework, but that could in theory represent a very healthy percentage return.
The Old Vicarage is currently on the market via Knight Frank at a guide price of £1.1 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.
Bridport: What you need to know
Location: Just a mile inland from the Jurassic coast in Dorset, 10 miles East of Lyme Regis and just a mile from West Bay — the town where ITV’s Broadchurch was made.
Atmosphere: The thriving market town is known as its quirky arts and cultural community, with a fantastic antiques corner and many independent boutique shops, restaurants, buzzing bars and cute cafes.
Things to do: Explore the farmers markets, annual literary and arts festival, eclectic shopping or head to the coast to explore the long stretches of beaches, dramatic cliffs and stunning scenery.
Schools: The Sir John Colfox Academy and Loders C of E Primary Academy are both rated ‘good’ by Ofsted.
See more property for sale in the area.
Best country houses for sale this week
Catch up on the best country houses for sale this week that have come to the market via Country Life.