Just a mile from the Jurassic coast, an adorable seven-bedroom vicarage that’s a huge opportunity for a savvy buyer

Near the thriving market town of Bridport — known for its quirky arts and cultural scene — is The Old Vicarage, a 19th century family home that enjoys rural and coastal living amid pretty gardens and charming period touches.

Built towards the end of the Regency period in 1827 with a Victorian extension added at a later date, The Old Vicarage is on the market via Knight Frank at a guide price of £1.1 million.

This charming old house is in Allington, three miles south of Halwell, and has all the key ingredients for a rambling, unpretentious family home.

There are seven bedrooms, five bathrooms and four reception rooms — fireplaces, stained glass, flag and wood floors and Gothic-arched doorways galore — all behind lovely local hamstone and tall sash windows.

An orangery opens onto the gardens, with their fruit trees, mature shrubs, lavender-fringed lawns, vine- and rose-covered pergola and an excellent horse chestnut, plus period outbuildings.

It could be a grand family home, but equally could present a very tempting investment opportunity: the current owners say the property generates about £60,000 per year in rental income. Obviously any prospective buyer would need to do their own homework, but that could in theory represent a very healthy percentage return.

The Old Vicarage is currently on the market via Knight Frank at a guide price of £1.1 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Bridport: What you need to know

Location: Just a mile inland from the Jurassic coast in Dorset, 10 miles East of Lyme Regis and just a mile from West Bay — the town where ITV’s Broadchurch was made.

Atmosphere: The thriving market town is known as its quirky arts and cultural community, with a fantastic antiques corner and many independent boutique shops, restaurants, buzzing bars and cute cafes.

Things to do: Explore the farmers markets, annual literary and arts festival, eclectic shopping or head to the coast to explore the long stretches of beaches, dramatic cliffs and stunning scenery.

Schools: The Sir John Colfox Academy and Loders C of E Primary Academy are both rated ‘good’ by Ofsted.

See more property for sale in the area.