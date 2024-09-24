‘Like something out of a Constable painting’: A wisteria-clad waterside cottage on the market for the first time in 40 years

This Grade II-listed house is on sale for the first time in more than 40 years. And if the buyer is game, there’s scope to renovate this ‘rare treasure’.

A Grade II listed former mill ‘in an idyllic setting reminiscent of a John Constable painting’ is on sale. And boy, is it a cracker.

Barford Mill is set in eight acres of glorious grounds, including a lake, stream, gardens and woodland.

This enchanting wisteria-clad property near Farnham is on the market for the first time in more than 40 years for £2,000,000 via Savills.

Barford Mill is thought to have been part of a trio of mills operating on the Barford stream. It was converted into a home after the mill stopped working ‘some time prior to the 1930s’.

The five-bedroom house retains much history and character: wood panelled doors and walls, parquet floors, exposed beams and open fireplaces.

But you can make your own mark here. Savills teases that there’s ‘an opportunity to modernise, with scope for further enlargement to create a fabulous home in a rarely available setting’.

The star of the show – as far as the house is concerned – is arguably the sitting room. Double aspect, it features exposed beams, wall panelling, carved wood and exposed brick surrounding an open fire.

Directly above it, the main bedroom has a triple aspect, with a vaulted ceiling, exposed beams and a log burner tucked into an inglenook fireplace.

Still, living at Barford Mill will keep you fit. ‘The period nature of the property means that there is a secondary staircase and leading to rooms on various levels,’ says Savills.

The grounds are a ‘spectacular feature’ of the property, adds the agent, and it’s hard to disagree. There are stretches of lawn, a terrace, bridges that cross riverways, and interconnecting mill ponds.

There’s also a detached building that’s home to a garage, log store, and workshop. Handy.

‘Barford Mill is a rare treasure that truly must be seen to be fully appreciated. Its beautiful setting and incredible potential provide an extraordinary opportunity to create a stunning home in a unique and serene location,’ says Savills.

Barford Mill is on the market for £2,000,000 via Savills — see more details and pictures.