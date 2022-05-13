Live in ‘one of the most complete windmills’ in England, at this wonderful spot in North Yorkshire

Directing future visitors to your home couldn’t be easier: ‘It’s the one in the shape of a windmill.’

Towering over its neighbours in the North Yorkshire village of Kirby Hill is Skelton Windmill: ‘one of the most complete windmills still surviving in the country.’

The limestone structure offers accommodation over seven floors, with the views over the surrounding North Yorkshire countryside becoming more spectacular the higher you climb.

On the market via Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £925,000, Skelton Windmill has been transformed into a space which is perfectly suited to family living, with each room well thought out as to make the most of the curved walls. Long timbers run across many of the ceilings, and exposed limestone walls offer tasteful period touches.

Built in 1822, the Grade II listed windmill has a ground floor extension to offer additional living space which leads off from the main dining area, above which is the kitchen/breakfast area on the first floor.

The four bedrooms each assume their own floor, with the principal suite located on the second floor, and the remaining three situated over the fourth, fifth and sixth floors — incrementally decreasing in size with each level due to the windmills coned shape. Completing the accommodation is a library and sitting room with a fire place on the third floor.

The property enjoys an extensive rear garden reaching 100ft, plus an orchard area and decking space for al fresco dining. There’s also a well-kept walled garden to the front of the windmill with pretty flowerbeds and a paved pathway.

Kirby Hill: What you need to know

Location: In the Harrogate district of North Yorkshire, just over 5 miles east of Rippon, 15 miles from Harrogate and 20 miles from York.

Atmosphere: The village is home to a local pub and primary school, whilst further amenities can be found two miles away in Boroughbridge, with a post office, shops, supermarket and several pubs.

Things to do: The Howardian Hills AONB is nearby with beautiful parkland landscapes. The historic town of Harrogate offers plenty in the way of shops and restaurants, as well as several wonderful gardens, including those at Newby Hall. It is also home to Fountains Abbey, the largest monastic ruins in the country, and Knaersborough Castle and Museum.

Schools: Dishforth Airfield Community Primary School is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted and Ripon Grammar School, Queen Mary’s, Cundall Manor, Belmont Grosvenor and Harrogate Ladies’ College are all reputable schools within the area.

