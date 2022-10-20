Live in the heart of the Lake District National Park at this spacious family home with an orchard garden and fishing rights on the River Cocker

Immaculate interiors and a world-class location next to some of England’s most scenic landscape join forces at Rivermead, in the village of Lorton in Cumbria.

Rivermead stands on the outskirts of the village of Lorton, in a popular area of the Lake District National Park and within easy distance of Cockermouth. The gardens, which include a small orchard and a vegetable patch, lead down to the River Cocker and the property enjoys fishing rights from Lorton Bridge to the far boundary.

The original bungalow was extended in 2012 and it now has a total of five bedrooms, three of which are located on the ground floor, alongside a large kitchen/breakfast room, conservatory and sitting room.

There is also an incredibly useful garden/dog room which leads off from the utility room, which will really come into its own after long wet walks across the National Park.

The property is currently on the market via Fine & Country with a guide price of £950,000.

Two remaining bedrooms are located on the first floor, alongside a shared bathroom. As part of that work, a ground-source heat pump was installed that provides underfloor heating. Outside is a garage, as well as a greenhouse and potting shed.

The Lorton Vale is a peaceful, scenic area within the Lake District National Park, formed of a sequence of valleys that span from Cockermouth to Keswick. The popular town of Keswick (just under 10 miles to the east) is the main tourist centre in the northern Lakes area, providing a broad range of shopping facilities and amenities.

The village of Lorton is ideally situated for access to the lakes in the south, such as Lowesewater, Buttermere and Crummock Water, as well as enjoying access to plenty of walks.

Within the village there is a primary school (Lorton Primary School), 17th century church, village shop, pub and ‘Wordsworth’s Yew Tree’ which is over 1,000 years old and immortalised in his poem ‘Yew Trees’: ‘There is a Yew tree, pride of Lorton Vale…’

The busy Georgian market town of Cockermouth offers plenty more in the way of facilities, including a popular secondary school (Cockermouth School), boutique shops and a selection of cafes and restaurants.

