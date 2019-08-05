Your own loch and 65 acres of Scottish countryside for the price of small flat on the outskirts of London

Loch Cottage comes with stunning vistas, plenty of woodland and, of course, its own private loch. The house needs some updating, but at this price, how could one say no...

It’s not advised in journalism to make sweeping statements without being completely assured of the facts, but for this property I’ll make an exception: there is nothing — nothing — more romantic than a Scottish loch.

What, then, could be a more beautiful location to spend one’s life than on the shores of a loch in the appropriately named Loch Cottage, on the market with Galbraith at the stunning price of £250,00.

The setting couldn’t be more beautiful. With no houses for as far as the eye can see, around 65 acres of land accompany the property, from an expansive paddock of permanent pasture (currently used as rough grazing area by a friendly neighbor) leading down to the River Ardle to 18 acres of established coniferous woodlands.

Making full use of its incredible location, the property has the fishing rights for brown trout and salmon. The Cateran Trail passes by a few metres from the property, offering the option for mountain biking and plenty of hiking.

For a few more exciting sporting opportunities, there are golf courses ad Pitlochry and Balirgowrie, and the ski slopes of Glenshee are less than half an hour away.

The closest cities are Dundee and Perth, offering universities, airports and a host of other amenities. Edinburugh and Glasgow are both two hours away by car.

The brochure is very clear – the property is in need of work. Historically a holiday let, the cottage has been allowed to fall into disrepair. However, the two-storey stone cottage enjoys a lovely south-facing aspect.

Two reception rooms, a kitchen and a larder sit on the ground floor, with two bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor. With planning permission, a stone byre next to the cottage has the opportunity for further development.

So, the perfect home and the perfect project all in one? Or too much work to end up living in the middle of nowhere? Either way, at this price and this location, Loch Cottage is soon to be the home of some very happy people.

After all, what are a few nails to be hammered to own your own loch?

Loch Cottage is on the market through Galbraith for offers over £250,000. Click here for more details.