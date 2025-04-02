A £1.5 million flat on the street where wig and pen once met

Fleet Street and the Strand. Where wig and pen once met. The journalists are long gone, banished to content farms around the city (and, indeed, the country), but some do still visit St Bride’s, the journalists’ church. I am sure many more revisit the former pubs and bars that were a staple of their lunchtimes and may have directly, or indirectly, contributed to the industry’s contraction in recent years.

The judges and lawyers remain, and it is likely they who might take an interest in this two-bedroom apartment on Fleet Street, which is on the market with Winkworth for £1.5 million. Not only has the journalistic industry contracted, but so too their salaries.

Situated on the second floor, and with its own lift, the property is set over a single floor and offers 1,352sq ft of living space. The main bedroom comes with an en-suite, and there is also a larger and recently refurbished family bathroom.

Indeed, the property as a whole has been finished to a very high standard and is certainly one that would appeal to professional people. The dining room is currently used as an office and all the surfaces are very compact and tidy.

The location is about as central London as central London can be, and the wealth of amenities on your doorstep would be longer than this article.

This two-bedroom home on Fleet Street is for sale with Winkworth for £1.5 million. For more information and pictures, click here.