Could Gruber's Antiques from Paddington 2 be your new Notting Hill home?
It was the home of Mr Gruber and his antiques in the film, but in the real world, Alice's Antiques could be yours.
What do the Italian Job and Paddington 2 have in common? Both involve charismatic protagonists getting into a series of ever more complex capers and both are classics of English cinema.
But there is more. Both feature Alice’s antique shop on the Portobello Road, which is amazingly up for sale with Knight Frank for the sum of £4.5 million. For that, you get four floors of mixed-use space, adding up to 2,349sq ft, in one of London’s most famous streets.
Alice's is named after Alice Cullen, who founded the store in 1887, and it is now run by Patricia, Alice's great-granddaughter and her husband Nick.
The shop front, which cameoed as Gruber’s Antiques in Paddington 2, is one of the most well-known in London. It has remained in the same family for three generations, and also features a one-bedroom maisonette on the first and second floors. The property is being marketed as for sale with vacant possession, so sadly you will have to bring your own antiques to furnish it.
The interiors of the property are suitably eccentric, which is pleasing to see. A particular highlight is the pink bathroom, and there is also an outdoor terrace that comes with the maisonette, providing a private space away from the Portobello crowds.
Alice's is for sale with Knight Frank for £4.5 million. For more information and picutres, click here
James Fisher is the Deputy Digital Editor of Country Life. He writes about property, travel, motoring and things that upset him. He lives in London.
