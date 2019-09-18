Eight striking properties in London to fit every budget, from £250,000 to £60 million

Whether you want a penthouse with a view or merely a place to crash near the centre of the Metropolis, there's a place that fits the bill. Hannah Riley picks out some of the best currently for sale.

Shared ownership schemes have their flaws, but they do offer a realistic way for first-time buyers to get on the property ladder — and a 50% share of this place in the centre of Twickenham will be tempting for many.

There’s an open-plan kitchen and living room in a home that’s a short walk to the river.

Proof that you don’t have to be a millionaire to live in St John’s Wood comes in the shape of this flat on Abercorn Place, just off Abbey Road.

As you might expect at this price in this neck of the woods, however, this really is just a one-room studio. That said, it all you need is a pied-a-terre it’d fulfil the brief, and the building has a 24hr porter and communal gardens.

A building that’s full of light and pops of colour, this Victorian house has been modernised and transformed into spacious flats.

With a small garden and a unique side extension, this house is packed with character and style.

Simply astonishing views across Blackheath Common and London in this three-bedroom home that sits on the top two floors of this building. It’s a striking home with a central space so vast it looks like one of the implausibly-big living rooms you see on TV sitcoms.

There are three bedrooms, one of which has a balcony, and a separate kitchen off to one side of the 35’x19′ reception/dining room.

Although it may not look it from the outside, this traditional Victorian property has been modernised within to great effect.

The glass-box conservatory at the back of the house is a real talking point, while the interior is a complete blank canvas for the new owner to make their mark.

The sports car parked outside the front isn’t included, sadly, but what tou do get in this mews house is something a little different thanks to eye-catching renovation work.

The property has been transformed into something with a touch of the future, an unusual and light-filled home.

A project for the determined, this villa style house is in need of a re-vamp to bring it back to life.

With some gorgeous features, this house is full of character waiting for someone to bring it out.

The sizeable garden also provides owners with the space to enjoy the outdoors.

The most expensive property currently on the open market in London, this rather amazing townhouse has over 14,000ft of accommodation split over seven floors in the very heart of the capital.

The list of amenities is rather incredible — how many properties in London boast two courtyards and underground parking? — but at its heart this is a six-bedroom home (with two further staff rooms) that is as good as it gets.

