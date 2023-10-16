A secluded and peaceful farm for sale in the heart of Exmoor National Park

With a range of outbuildings and barns, there’s plenty of scope for the new owners to make this Somerset farmstead their own.



Making the move out to the country means different things to different people. Some are looking for a little more space, but keeping easy access to the nearest City; some are looking to throw themselves into village life, in a cottage at the heart of a thriving community. And some are looking for a touch of self-sufficiency. Those in the latter bracket will be excited to see a farmstead for sale in the heart of the undulating Exmoor National Park, which — in the words of the agents — offers a ‘unique opportunity to immerse in serene countryside living.’

Higher Eastcott Farm, near Withiel Florey, Somerset, spans 44 acres and has potential as a family home, equestrian centre and more. It is on the market via Knight Frank for £2,400,000.

The ‘much-loved’ five-bedroom farmhouse has a homely, country feel to it, with open fireplaces and cosy rooms.

Recommended videos for you

There’s more space than might first appear from the outside. On the ground floor, there’s a drawing room, sitting room, dining room, study, modern kitchen, breakfast room, utility room, and a boot room.

There’s also a conservatory with views out across the garden and, more unusually for a ground floor, a guest bedroom.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, two with ensuites, and a family bathroom.

The farm comes with a number of substantial outbuildings and barns. They include a one-bedroom cottage, carport, stables, log cabin, barn, and a Dutch barn, where there’s an indoor riding school.

While they have a strong equestrian leaning, the outbuildings offer huge potential for a variety of uses, according to the agent — especially when you start thinking about the number of small businesses which seem to be popping up across the country since lockdown. You’d need to get the relevant permissions, but the new incumbent can certainly think big. A riding school? Local business centre? B&B?

‘This captivating property presents a unique opportunity to immerse in the serene countryside living, while still holding the potential to serve a variety of uses, from a cherished family abode to a bustling equestrian hub,’ the agents.

No write-up of Higher Eastcott Farm would be complete without highlighting its remote location in the middle of Exmoor National Park. Secluded and private, it is.

‘Few homes of this type come to the market within the Exmoor National Park. Especially when surrounded by 360-degree views of rural undulating countryside and big skies,’ says the agent.

‘Plus, this property is surrounded and protected by its own land which gives one the sense of remoteness and privacy.’

Higher Eastcott Farm is currently on the market via Knight Frank for £2,400,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.