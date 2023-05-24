Looking for a picture-perfect country cottage in the heart of Chipping Campden? We have just the property…

Decorated with climbing roses and surrounded by the most romantic gardens, Wolds End House is a perfect Cotswold haven that is right in the middle of the action.

A rare chance to be right in the heart of one of the Cotswolds’ most celebrated towns, Wolds End House is a Grade II-listed four-bedroom home just off the High Street of Chipping Campden which arrives onto the market via Jackson-Stops for offers in excess of £1.5 million.

Set back off the road behind a low dry-stone wall, the Cotswold-stone property, which dates from the 18th century, is approached via the small lawned front garden. With unique arched windows with Gothic glazing bars and a lattice entrance porch, the external façade will appeal instantly to any passers-by.

The rear of the house is as equally — if not more — delightful, with rambling garden flowers and a sheltered dining/BBQ terrace.

The period charm sets in immediately upon arrival, with the entrance hall boasting flagstone floors, exposed beams, timber wall panels and exposed stone walls.

From here, you can access the drawing room to one side, and to the other, the dining room which connects to the modern kitchen/breakfast room with a central black granite island to match the AGA and ceiling timbers.

Combined with that rustic charm has been a sensitive programme of modernisation, which is most pronounced in the kitchen and bathrooms.

Outside, a romantic south-facing sunken garden surrounded by raised flowerbeds is set to the rear of the property, surrounding which is a gravel path which leads to a corner loggia for relaxing and a ‘substantial’ stone barn that is almost asking for renovation.

The many amenities of the market town of Chipping Campden are, of course, on the doorstep, with its popular and flourishing high street and traditional Cotswold architecture.

Lying in the heart of the Cotswolds Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the town has a good range of shops, schools, a library and doctor’s surgery. Stratford-upon-Avon and Cheltenham offer a more substantial range of cultural activities, and there are plenty of walks, rides and sporting opportunities within the region.

Wolds End House is currently on the market via Jackson-Stops for offers in excess of £1.5 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.