Looking for space? Three estates with land, views and potential, as seen in Country Life

We take a look at three huge properties to have been featured in Country Life in the past week.

Country estate with stunning views across London’s iconic skyline and planning consent for a magnificent new 25,854 sq ft (GIA) mansion.

There are four reception rooms, five bedrooms, five bathrooms, an American barn with 10 stables, manège, guest cottage, staff cottage, tack room, groom’s room, outbuildings, various field shelters, garaging, beautiful gardens and grounds of 11.58 acres.

Attractive and well managed small farm near Jedburgh with areas for wildlife and horse facilities.

Substantial farm buildings, paddock, woodland, parkland. About 83.65 acres.

Outstanding 772-acre country estate within the Cranbourne Chase AONB with a Grade II-listed, seven bedroom farmhouse at its heart.

There are five further properties providing income, staff flat, office, farm buildings, commercial arable land, undulating topography, woodland and challenging private shoot.

