A beautiful apartment in Monaco overlooking Port Hercules and the opening corner of the Grand Prix circuit has come up for sale – but in the world's priciest property market, only high-rollers need apply.

In 2006, the average price per square metre for a house in Monaco was €15,000. By 2015, that had crept up to €36,000, making it the second-most expensive place in the world after Hong Kong.

The most recent figures from Savills show that it has continued to rocket since then, up to €41,300 per square metre. Hong Kong is now comfortably in the rear view mirror: Monaco is now the most expensive place in the world to buy property.

As such, you won’t be entirely surprised to learn that agents Finlay Brewer are soliciting offers of around €75 million for this glorious flat, named ‘Le Panorama’, overlooking Port Hercules and right at the heart of the action.

It’s a lovely Art Deco home that has been beautifully refurbished – not always a given in Monaco, where many places come to the market not having been re-done for many years – and is being sold as-is, with all furniture, fittings and fixtures included.

The apartment takes up an entire floor of the building, with the balcony wrapping around most of it. And while the views are the most eye-catching feature, the internal features are also something to write home about: there are six double bedrooms, all en-suite, as well as two huge open-plan living spaces. There’s also a soundproofed room currently set up as a home cinema, but as the agents helpfully note it could ‘also be used as a recording studio’.

But it’s the views which will really grab the attention, being little short of glorious. The famous harbour is spread out before you like a painting, and Formula 1 fans will be delighted to hear that the first corner of the legendary street circuit is immediately below. Fast living is guaranteed.

Le Panorama is for sale via Finlay Brewer for offers around €75 million – see more details and pictures.