Music festivals and a family home — A musician’s paradise at a Georgian rectory in the Piddle Valley

Nine-bedroom Plush Manor was once the home of Alfred Brendel and sits in one of Dorset's most desirable locations.

For several years, Plush Manor, which occupies an elevated position within Dorset’s Piddle Valley, hosted wedding receptions, many of which were held in a decommissioned church that stands on the edge of the property’s nearly seven acres of gardens and grounds. During its heyday, speeches were sometimes given from the pulpit. The church is no longer associated with the property.

Listed Grade II, Plush Manor is a Georgian home with anything and everything you could so desire. Within the confines of the aptly named village of Plush, which boasts a cricket club and pub (the two most important things any village could ever have), the property is on the market with Savills for £4.25 million.

Arranged over two floors, the property offers nine bedrooms behind its grey façade and symmetrical projecting wings. The property was a former church rectory, and erected in the late 18th century, with the side extensions tacked on in 19th century. The property’s main reception areas occupy the ground floor and are still effortlessly period, such as plastered vault roofs, sash windows, fireplaces, flagstone floors and an extremely elegant central staircase.

The nine bedrooms occupy the first floor, with the principal bedroom suite occupying the entirety of one of the projecting wings, and boasting an en-suite and dressing room.

The Manor has been the family home of Irene Brendel for the past 40 years and, now that her three children have moved out, the time has come to sell. ‘The house gave my former husband, the much-admired pianist Alfred Brendel, a refuge from his relentless travelling schedule and created a peaceful haven for the children,’ explains Mrs Brendel. She adds that the family put on a music festival for 22 years at Plush Manor, which featured young musicians and world-class players.

The gardens and grounds are extensive, totalling almost 7 acres, and the main house is approached through iron gates and along a long driveway that passes through an avenue of trees. Lawned areas, paddocks, terraces, hedging and mature borders are the order of the day here, and the natural elements are improved by a manege, stables, hard tennis court, indoor swimming pool, and a two-bedroom detached cottage.

Additional reporting by James Fisher

Plush Manor is for sale with Savills for £4.25 million. For more information and pictures, click here