Need a bit of space? Five estates for sale, from five acres to 1,300, as seen in Country Life

Superb homes with land, from Devon to Stirlingshire.

If you ever wondered why they made mock-Tudor home by the score in the 1930s, it’s places like this that were the inspiration. You can see where those 1930s suburb planners were coming from.

This four-century-old, Grade II listed house in a viillage near Aylesbury has more than just its beautiful timbered charm, though: there are five bedrooms, five reception rooms and five acres — including a driveway that weaves along an avenue of hornbeams.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

Recommended videos for you

Quite possibly as good as it gets in the New Forest? This 12-bedroom house has an utterly gorgeous setting in 65 acres of land near Lyndhurst.

There are things you’d expect at this price — swimming pool, staff quarters and so on — plus a long list of things you wouldn’t, from the log cabin in the grounds to the five greenhouses.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Considering you can pay well over £2m for a semi-detached house of 2,000sq ft in Cambridge, this utterly wonderful home not far away in Ickleton feels like an absolute bargain.

It’s a 13,000sq ft with a list of rooms that would put the Cluedo board to shame, from wine cellar and billiard toom to the conservatory and the snug. There’s also a manege and stables, an orchard and the large pond at the end of the lawn.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Utter fairytale vibes at this cottage just outside Chagford, on the northern edge of Dartmoor.

This is not just a house, but rather a mini-estate taking in 30 acres and a couple of holiday cottages — yet it just a few minutes off the A30, making it a simple commute to Exeter and beyond.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

The Cromlix Estate has come on to the market, a 1,346-acre holding with a series of houses, lochs, fishing and forestry all centred around the town of Dunblane.

The sellers are happy to break the estate up in to lots, which might be of interest to a certain retired tennis player: Sir Andy Murray owns the Cromlix Hotel, which is separate from the estate but right on the doorstep.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.