A new mansion in the coveted Wentworth Estate that has it all… including state-of-the-art spa facilities and a car museum

Westbourn is the kind of place for someone who has everything – family and friends to fill the large bedrooms, numerous cars to stack the 'car museum' and £17 million to foot the bill...

The elite of the elite, Westbourn stands in a prestigious part of the already internationally-renowned Wentworth Estate, home to three of the world’s top golf courses and a fleet of fabulous homes.

Founded in the 1920s, the estate is one of Europe’s premier residential areas, stretching over almost three miles of gently-rolling British countryside. At its heart is the esteemed Wentworth Club, the home of the first Ryder Cup.

The surrounding area is famous for its royal associations. With Windsor and Ascot just a few miles away, prestigious sporting events including the Royal Ascot horse racing week, Royal Windsor horse show, and polo at the Royal County of Berkshire polo club sit on Wentworth’s doorstep.

The natural stone mansion, built in the classical style, is currently on the market through Knight Frank at a guide price of £17 million and once you see what the property comprises of, it’s not hard to see why.

A sweeping staircase greets those entering the vast reception hall, leading through to no less than eight reception rooms, including an incredibly large eat-in kitchen, a drawing room that displays stunning countryside vistas, a dining room and a study. The house also boasts two bars; one on the ground level, and another in the games room on the lower floor.

The lower-floor wants for nothing. The state-of-the-art spa comprises of a jacuzzi and steam room, a large swimming pool, a gym and two treatment rooms. The plush cinema sits sixteen and one could be forgiven for mistaking the games room for an exclusive London night club. The so-called ‘car museum’ has room for eight cars, a turntable for your favourite and a car lift to reach the main level.

Joining the amenities of the lower-floor is a comprehensive staff flat, complete with two bedrooms, a catering kitchen with stairs up to the main kitchen and dining room beyond. The wine room is adjacent to the catering kitchen.

The upper floor of the mansion is exactly as you would expect it; large, beautifully-finished and designed purely for the comfort of its residents. The master suite has a dressing area, a dressing room and a beautiful bathroom. The six further bedrooms all have en suites; one has two dressing rooms.

Beyond Westbourn’s doors and the wonders of Wentworth are the first-class shopping facilities of both Windsor and Eton, numerous excellent schools including Wellington College, Eton College and St George’s Ascot and all the benefits of an easy commute to central London.

Westbourn is on the market through Knight Frank at a guide price of £17 million. Click here for more information and pictures.