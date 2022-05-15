Nine absolutely spectacular homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our round-up of some of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life in the past week or so has some utterly outstanding examples.

A magnificent Grade II listed Manor House surrounded by rolling countryside, located close to Newbury

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

A stunning thatched cottage nestled wtihin the Charnwood Forest, with lanscaped formal gardens and paddocks.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

An elegant Grade II listed Regency villa overlooking seven and a half acres of beautiful gardens and woodland.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details for this property.

A substantial country home set within a wonderful rural setting with a separate coach house.

For sale with Hamptons. See more pictures and details for this property.

An exceptional modern home (also pictured top) with unrivalled coastal views situated on the north Cornish coast.

For sale with Lillicrap Chilcott. See more pictures and details for this property.

An eight-bedroom Georgian country home with a self-contained flat all set wtihin three-acres of walled gardens, parkland and paddock.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details for this property.

A substantial Georgian-style family home set in an idyllic village on the banks of the River Avon.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

A secluded house near the market town of Wantage with plenty of character and potential.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautifully restored former rectory with sublime, professionally designed gardens, stunning outdoor pool and tennis court.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.