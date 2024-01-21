Nine glorious country houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

A picture-perfect Somerset home that generates £100k income is among this week's beautiful properties for sale.

In a village between Bristol and Bath is this picture-perfect old farmhouse, with dining room, drawing room and snooker room as well as five bedrooms over three floors.

As well as the main house the sale also includes four property lets which bring in — according to the agents — around £100,000 a year.

For sale with Strutt & Parker.

This stunning Grade II-listed, Arts-and-Crafts family home (also pictured at the top of the page) is within a short walk of Guildford town centre, yet enjoys secluded south-facing gardens with far reaching views.

The house’s very name gives away its most impressive feature: Garden Court’s gardens were thoughtfully designed by Gertrude Jekyll herself.

For sale with Knight Frank.

A truly idyllic Georgian house with wonderful rooms, walled gardens and more — a real joy of a house.

The house has a lovely rural location, yet is easily commutable with the M1 and mainline rail from Luton both within easy reach.

For sale with Savills.

A beautiful and substantial country house in Pyle Hill, arguably one of the best locations between Guildford and Woking, with fine gardens backing onto Sutton Green Golf Course.

The main house — including the garage and pool complex — runs to 8,648 sq ft, but remains comfortable and inviting despite its size. The impeccably designed garden has been a labour of love for the sellers, with its manicured lawns, well-stocked beds and mature trees.

For sale with Knight Frank.

‘Sprawling’ is the first word that comes to mind of this eight-bedroom house on the edge of a popular Kent village near Sissinghurst: there is over 12,000 sq ft here.

The house includes a huge swimming pool complex, a number of outbuildings and 10 acres of land — and the property is unlisted, providing scope for your imagination to run (relatively) free when it comes to adding more.

For sale with Savills.

Elfords is a Grade II-listed hall house whose oldest parts date to 1422, surrounded by beautiful gardens in a superb village location, with exceptional gardens.

Mullioned windows, ornate chimneys and an impressive wooden panelled entrance catch your eye as you arrive, while a double-height vaulted ceiling entrance hall with grand staircase provides a bit of wow factor inside.

For sale with Knight Frank.

This converted water mill comes with fishing rights on the River Ouzel, as well as gardens and paddocks stretching to six acres.

It’s full of character features inside, including some of the old machinery incorporated into this five-bedroom house.

For sale with Michael Graham.

Banks Cottage is a charming period house, set amid lovely gardens, which has been thoughtfully extended and improved over recent years.

The ground floor features an impressive drawing room — with wood burner, exposed timbers and original brick detail — as well as an adjoining garden room with beautiful views over the gardens and three further reception rooms.

For sale with Knight Frank.

A historic period townhouse, not listed, charming interior with immense potential, situated in the very heart of the city, close to the High Street, Buttercross and with unique views to the west front of Winchester Cathedral.

Minster Cottage was originally part of Minster House and up until recently has been used as an eminent art gallery.

For sale with Knight Frank.