Nine magnificent and impressive homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

A £17m masterpiece in the Channel Islands and a wonderful townhouse are among the homes featured this week.

Zetland House is one of the finest family homes within the town, a most impressive example of an immaculately refurbished and renovated Grade II listed property in the heart of Warwick.

This charming, four-storey period townhouse is in a prime position close to St Mary’s Church, and has period fireplaces, sash windows, high ceilings, cornicing and architraves, exposed timbers and brickwork/stonework.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Wonderful period elegance meets immaculate gardens and a pool area which looks like it’s been transported from a smart hotel.

The oldest parts of the house go back more than 400 years, though the house as it is today is primarily Georgian. A true delight on the west of the island, convenient for beaches and the airport.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

This five-bedroom home in just under two acres of land dates back to the 18th century, but includes modern touches such as a gym and home office.

There are several stone outbuildings which include two self contained apartments — ideal for extended family, or potentially to be rented out.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautifully presented home with an A rated EPC and completely off grid set in over five acres of land.

Nestled amidst breathtaking countryside, this converted former barn presents an exquisite fusion of history and modern eco-conscious living.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Epic grandeur, medieval features, incredible history featuring Queen Elizabeth I — Hazelbury Manor has all this and much more.

The 14th century house comes with a range of subsidiary properties within the 180+ acres. This is a truly rare opportunity.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Domaine de la Valette Estate enjoys absolute privacy and extends to some 16.8 acres.

It’s located in an extremely picturesque, secluded and unspoiled surroundings close to the ocean and scenic splendour of the Island’s North Coast and cliff top pathways.

For sale with Knight Frank/ Wilsons. See more pictures and details for this property.

On the market for the first time in 40 years, this picture-perfect former rectory is in a village not far from Cheltenham.

Seven bedrooms, seven acres and almost 9,000sq ft of space are on offer, split between the main house and outbuildings.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

A stunningly presented period detached family home with annexe accommodation, garaging and private well-established gardens with views across the Wharfe Valley.

Cranford is an imposing and beautifully presented period property dating back to 1924 and retaining many attractive period features.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

This Grade II listed 17th century farmhouse is positioned in one of the most sought-after areas in prime West Sussex.

There are beautiful and far-reaching views over its circa 47 acres of land and beyond.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.