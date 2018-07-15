Nine magnificent country houses, as seen in Country Life

We take a look at some of the most extraordinary homes to appear in Country Life over the past week or so.

The property is with an easy walk down to the centre of the village to make the most of the waterfront lifestyle that the Helford Passage offers, the property enjoys a lovely mature garden and privacy.

For sale with Knight Frank.

Uninterrupted sea views and direct access to the beach. Tanzarra combines elegant contemporary design with impressive energy efficiency to create an ideal waterfront family home in one of the most desirable coastal locations in the UK.

For sale with Knight Frank.

A handsome Grade II Listed town house with a stunning walled garden and a short walk from the town centre.

For sale with Knight Frank.

Commanding uninterrupted sea views towards the Isle of Wight and Needles, this exceptional cliff top house situated on the south coast has a spectacular kitchen/family room, six bedrooms and approximately 4 acres.

For sale with Caldwells.

A sensational and unique contemporary home extending to around 7200 square feet with private beach located in a quiet, accessible coastal location. The house is set in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and built to an exacting specification within its own grounds close to Ryde.

For sale with Knight Frank.

A impressive village house with well-proportioned reception rooms and generous ceiling heights tucked away in south facing gardens. Nearby Bicester Village, Kirtlington Polo Club, mainline train station at Bicester North and good schools like Bruern Abbey in the village and Stowe School.

For sale with Knight Frank.

The house was built in 1792 with exceptional proportions throughout situated in a most attractive setting. 6 reception rooms, 5 bedrooms, garage, gardens and grounds, lake, summer house and paddocks. In all about 13.79 acres.

For sale with Knight Frank.

An impressive family house in gardens approaching 1 acre, located in West Wittering, one of the most desirable beachside locations on the south coast with far reaching views over The Solent to the Isle of Wight.

For sale with Jackson-Stops.

Yew Tree House is situated on a quiet country lane near to the popular village of Ombersley. It borders onto open fields and whilst being rural it is very convenient. It had its earlier origins dating back to the 17th century with a substantial additional wing and imposing staircase added later.

For sale with Knight Frank.