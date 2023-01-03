Nine properties for sale under £100,000 from converted churches to holiday homes near the beach

A place to live with a budget under six figures? It can be done, as these places across Britain demonstrate.

Quite an amazing opportunity to buy this deconsecrated church in a lovely spot with beautiful views.

It’s currently used as an artist’s studio, but — subject to permission — could become almost anything.

For sale with Williams & Goodwin. See more pictures and details for this property.

Let’s not beat about the bush: this romantic stone barn is a complete wreck. But there’s good news: it’s connected to water and electricity and has planning permission for conversion to a two-bedroom holiday let.

It went to auction in December but remained unsold — so who knows what the seller might accept?

For sale with Paul Fosh. See more pictures and details for this property.

In the village of Stratton, just inland from the surfer’s hotspot of Bude, this is a one-bedroom flat that’s seen better days.

But a chain-free home for sale near a tourist hotspot feels like a real opportunity.

For sale with Bond Oxborough Philips. See more pictures and details for this property.

In a quiet residential location in the popular village of Strachur, on the banks of Loch Fyne, which as the images show is spectacularly beautiful despite being just 90 minutes from Glasgow.

It may not look ecclesiastical but this is actually Strachur Free Church; it’ll need conversion (and permission) but could be a beautiful little home.

For sale with Corrigall Black. See more pictures and details for this property.

A proper two-bedroom house with a long sitting/dining room, kitchen, plus two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs — and it’s clearly been lovingly decorated in a bold style.

It’s on a street of terraced houses right in the centre of town and close to the docks, and the surrounding area has beaches, history and scenery.

For sale with EweMove. See more pictures and details for this property.

In the countryside south of Llandudno, though outside Snowdonia National Park’s boundaries, you’ll find this former chapel two miles from the village of Llangernyw.

It’ll need a brave owner, since there is no mains water (though there is electricity) and there are no conversion permissions in place.

For sale with Ivan M Williams. See more pictures and details for this property.

A few miles outside Northallerton this lodge home is on a site with lakes, a café and lovely views.

York is just 20 minutes away while the Yorkshire Moors and Yorkshire Dales are both easily accessible.

For sale with Parkmove. See more pictures and details for this property.

A studio on the ground floor of this elegant Victorian building in Shanklin, one of the touristy hotspots on the eastern side of the island.

It is tiny – just 282 sq ft – but with the station and beach both very close by, it’s a proper place to stay that would be ideal for a couple.

For sale with Pittis. See more pictures and details for this property.

Another park home, this time in the Cotswolds Water Park, with its huge stretches of lakes, pathways and leisure facilities.

There are two bedrooms, kitchen/diner and separarte living room which opens out onto the deck.

For sale with CB Slade. See more pictures and details for this property.