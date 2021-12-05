Nine wonderful properties for sale, from a Gloucestershire cottage to a Scottish paradise, as seen in Country Life

Enjoy our selection of some of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life in recent weeks.

An 800ft driveway, a 6m chandelier and a kitchen filled with Gaggenau appliances, and a dressing room based on the design of Jimmy Choo’s Bond Street boutique — need we say more?

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

An original traditional period cottage that has been extended over more recent years, very much in the Arts and Crafts style, to give a number of good-sized reception rooms, all of which take full advantage of the magnificent views in all directions.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Exceptional family home with indoor pool, guest house and 2.31 acre private plot on the world renowned Wentworth Estate.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

A unique and rarely available, four-bedroom detached lodge-style residence with fantastic views, close to Welwyn North Station.

For sale with Ashtons via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A wonderful lifestyle opportunity comprising a detached residential cottage, rental cottage and well-established caravan park.

For sale with Bell Ingram via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautifully presented village house with three reception rooms, three bedrooms and a separate annexe cottage. Set in 0.7 acres.

For sale with Birkmyre Property Consultants via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A stunning five-bed barn conversion with a huge vaulted reception, two-bed annexe, gym/home office and superb countryside views.

For sale with Chartsedge via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A stunning six-bed home set in superb grounds of approx. 2.18 acres, offering extensive views of the Kent and Surrey countryside.

For sale with haart Estate Agents via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A stylish and elegant old vicarage with generous accommodation, capable of creating a self-contained annexe.

For sale with Strutt & Parker via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.