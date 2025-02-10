A 17th century country house estate for sale in Yorkshire that's not too big and not too small

Some 54 acres of gardens, grounds, woodland and paddocks surround Whixley Hall, in the village of Whixley, seven miles from Boroughbridge and 10 miles from York; a further 41 acres of parkland is available separately.

Grade II listed, on account of its impressive facade, one chapter of its history saw it bequeathed as ‘an almshouse for 12 elderly gentlemen’.

And though the redbrick building dates back to the mid-to-late 17th century — an engraving in the hallway reads 'Christopher Tancred's seat 1698' — the stone slate roof only dates back to the 20th one.

Nowadays, it’s ‘a large house, but not too large, with a room for every occasion and six good-sized bedrooms served by five bathrooms and a self-contained one-bedroomed apartment,’ say agents.

Two large attic rooms could become bedrooms, too, and further accommodation comprises the three-bedroom The Dower House, under a pantile roof, and two-bedroom Way Cottage which has its own small garden.

Modern additions include a bio mass boiler and craftsman-made secondary glazing which have greatly enhanced the property's energy efficiency.

The formal gardens are well maintained, with neat lawns, clipped box, specimen trees, parterre, kitchen garden and sizeable vegetable garden behind the stables. High brick walls means ensure that the space is wonderfully private.

Beyond the gardens, to the north and west, there are a number of grassy paddocks and woodland shelter belts that stretch to about 55 acres. There are a further 41 acres of parkland to the south of a minor road, available by separate negotiation.

