Country houses for sale

OnTheMarket

A 17th century country house estate for sale in Yorkshire that's not too big and not too small

Take a look inside one of the finest private houses in the north of England that's perfectly manageable as a family house.

Big brick house with white windows in North of England
(Image credit: Savills)
Annunciata Elwes
By
published
Contributions from
in Features

Some 54 acres of gardens, grounds, woodland and paddocks surround Whixley Hall, in the village of Whixley, seven miles from Boroughbridge and 10 miles from York; a further 41 acres of parkland is available separately.

Grade II listed, on account of its impressive facade, one chapter of its history saw it bequeathed as ‘an almshouse for 12 elderly gentlemen’.

And though the redbrick building dates back to the mid-to-late 17th century — an engraving in the hallway reads 'Christopher Tancred's seat 1698' — the stone slate roof only dates back to the 20th one.

Ornate drawing room with floral sofas

(Image credit: Savills)

Nowadays, it’s ‘a large house, but not too large, with a room for every occasion and six good-sized bedrooms served by five bathrooms and a self-contained one-bedroomed apartment,’ say agents.

Two large attic rooms could become bedrooms, too, and further accommodation comprises the three-bedroom The Dower House, under a pantile roof, and two-bedroom Way Cottage which has its own small garden.

Cream and blue bedroom with four poster bed

(Image credit: Savills)

Modern additions include a bio mass boiler and craftsman-made secondary glazing which have greatly enhanced the property's energy efficiency.

The formal gardens are well maintained, with neat lawns, clipped box, specimen trees, parterre, kitchen garden and sizeable vegetable garden behind the stables. High brick walls means ensure that the space is wonderfully private.

Birds eye view shot of a large estate with a big house and multiple outbuildings

(Image credit: Savills)

Beyond the gardens, to the north and west, there are a number of grassy paddocks and woodland shelter belts that stretch to about 55 acres. There are a further 41 acres of parkland to the south of a minor road, available by separate negotiation.

For sale via Savills — click here to see more details and pictures.

Annunciata Elwes
Annunciata Elwes
Annunciata Elwes (née Walton) joined Country Life after founding a literary and music festival at Milton Manor, Oxfordshire, and working at The Sunday Times Travel Magazine.
With contributions from
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸