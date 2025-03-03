Country houses for sale

A quaint village hall in County Durham has been turned in to a truly extraordinary contemporary home

The Village Hall in Shotley Bridge is a masterful conversion of a much-loved village amenity.

I remember my first time in a village hall. I remember the contrast between the freezing winter evening and the warmth inside. The roaring fire and bonhomie of a small Suffolk village coming together to celebrate something called the harvest festival, which, as a recent arrival to the UK, was alien.

Ever since, these little halls dotted around our countryside have held a special place in my heart. There is an inherent beauty to how they bring the countryside — a place that is by its very definition quite large — closer together. I had not, until today, seen one converted into a home before.

The abode in question was the former village hall at Shotley Bridge in Co Durham. Now reimagined as a five-bedroom house rather aptly named The Village Hall, it has become a spacious and contemporary modern home in the north of England. It is for sale with Finest Properties for £1.2 million.

As is the case with lots of village-amenity conversions (churches, and so on), the existing layout of the building creates quite interesting floorplans. The Village Hall is no different. The ground floor is almost exclusively open plan, featuring a large double-height sitting room, that flows into a dining room and down some stairs to the vast kitchen. You’ll also find an office space, a pantry, a bedroom and shower room.

On the first floor, four further bedrooms, the highlight of which is the principal bedroom suite, which features an en-suite bathroom, vanity room, and walk-in wardrobe. A mezzanine space is perfect for relaxing in with a good book.

The interiors are all finished to an exceptionally high standard, with the property’s traditional stone features complemented perfectly with contemporary design and fittings. The bathrooms, for example, look amazing. As does the kitchen.

There is also a large terrace with a canopy roof for entertaining, if that’s your thing.

The village of Shotley Bridge adjoins the town of Consett, meaning that there are plenty of amenities well within walking distance of the Village Hall.

Durham and Newcastle are about 15 miles to the east, while the glorious North Pennines National Landscape lies directly to the west.

The Village Hall is for sale with Finest Properties for £1.2 million. For more information and pictures, click here

