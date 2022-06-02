One of Guernsey’s ‘most historic and significant estates’ is now on the market … for £25 million

A modest country bolthole this is not.

If you find yourself with £25 million in the bank — perhaps you were the lucky winner of the recent record-breaking £184 million euromillions lottery ticket — and you have no idea how to spend it, then glance your eyes over St George, located in the parish of Castel in Guernsey.

Lindsay Cuthill, head of Savills Country department, describes the jaw-dropping property — currently on the market via Savills for £25 million — as ‘one of the finest country estates in the Channel Islands,’ and it’s not hard to see why.

The historic island residence is, quite simply, spectacular. Parts of the property date back to the 16th century, with the main house rebuilt in the 1800’s in the Palladian style, firmly placing it at the forefront as one of the island’s best homes.

Sitting within 35 acres of beautifully maintained grounds, about a mile from Guernsey’s west coast, St George not only offers a sublime main house amounting to over 35,200sq ft of meticulous interiors, but two ancillary properties (which could be used as staff residences) and three guest/family cottages.

More recently, the owners undertook a four-year restoration project which saw international interior designers, local architects, landscape gardeners and talented local craftsmen join forces to completely restore the iconic home, with the added convenience of modern infrastructure.

The result is a home whose ‘presentation and style is faultless,’ one which Cuthill describes as ‘one of the best houses I have ever seen anywhere.’

The interiors are both practical yet elegant, with a lift serving all floors and a natural flow throughout. The garden room in particular, with its dramatic white shuttered French doors and intricate coffered ceiling showcases the level of style infused within St George’s walls.

Elsewhere is a luxurious indoor pool, floodlit tennis court, squash court and health suite.

The gardens and grounds are — unsurprisingly — nothing short of outstanding, formed from a mixture of wildflower meadows, a reflecting pond, plus ornamental and parkland gardens.

Castel: What you need to know

Location: In the heart of Guernsey’s west coast.

Atmosphere: The beautiful coastal parish boasts wonderful island charm and hospitality. The 25 square mile island is home to 27 beaches, including Vazon Bay — a long stretch of golden, sandy beach on the coast of Castel.

Things to do: There’s plenty to see and do here, from a trip to Castle Cornet or the Table des Pions, to the encrusted Little Chapel or sunbathing next to the blue waters of Cobo Bay. There are also wonderful scenic walks to explore plus numerous excellent restaurants, cafes and pubs.

Schools: Castel Primary School, Les Beaucamps High School and La Mare De Carteret High School are located close to the property.

