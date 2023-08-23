‘One of the finest Georgian homes in London’ is on the market for £16.5 million

Peaceful river views, luscious private gardens and a love of all things Georgian will stand you in good stead when it comes to Walpole House.

Considered to be ‘one of the finest and most interesting Grade I-listed Georgian residences in London’, Walpole House is set in a supreme location on Chiswick Mall, within the Old Chiswick Conservation Area.

Today, the property is classed as ‘the largest and most complex’ house on the Mall and it arrives onto the market via Knight Frank and Savills with a guide price of £16.5 million.

As well as river views to the front (and river access), it enjoys an enchanting vista of the expansive Grade II-listed walled gardens to the rear.

The seven-bedroom home is of Tudor origins, but was refronted in 1730 and has been the home of many notable folk, including Barbara Villiers, mistress of Charles II, the Hon Thomas Walpole (nephew of Sir Robert) and, most recently, the conservation architect Jeremy Benson.

Despite the home’s prestigious history, the interiors have been tastefully and carefully modernised and are host to a wealth of reception areas over its four floors.

Internally, pared-back minimalism takes centre stage, allowing the home’s large sash windows to fill the spaces with snippets of river, trees and plenty of light.

Across the lower ground floor you’ll find a good sized cellar, a second kitchen, utility, gym and steam room.

The elegant reception rooms and principal bedroom are laid out across the ground and first floor, with the remaining bedrooms, family-style sitting room and kitchenette on the second floor.

Recommended videos for you

The L-shaped gardens are also immaculate, containing lawned areas, a tree-lined avenue, borders, hedges, mature trees and a well-sized water feature.

Just six miles from Mayfair, this is prime London living with a country house feel.

Walpole House is currently on the market via Savills and Knight Frank with a guide price of £16.5 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.