One of the finest Georgian homes in Cheltenham has come up for sale

Langton Lodge is, to put it simply, spectacular, and proves that bigger is better with over 8,000 sq ft of wonderful living space.

The photos really speak for themselves when it comes to this property.

The Georgian home has a timeless sophistication that is often attempted, but hard to achieve, with a property that dates from 1806. It is currently on the market with Knight Frank at a guide price of £3.8 million.

Thomas Billings is thought to have designed and built the property that is composed of brick under a slate pitched roof, and sits back from a sweeping driveway that is accessed via large gates with two pillars either side of the entrance.

The lower ground floor is set up as an entertaining space, complete with a bar, games room, cinema room and gym.

Also joining the party downstairs is a laundry room — complete with a laundry chute (which sounds like a very efficient way of retrieving snacks from the kitchen whilst watching a movie…) a wine cellar plus an extra utility room and shower.

Seven really is the lucky number in this case — with seven bedrooms and seven reception rooms.

The downstairs space is distinguished between the ‘formal’ wing and the ‘service’ wing to the east, with many of the downstairs rooms featuring period features — most notably the beautifully intricate ceiling moulds and large, sash hung windows.

The large kitchen/breakfast room opens up to the dining room, which boasts French doors out to the terrace and a magnificent fireplace, typical of its era. Also with its own access out to the terrace is the drawing room, with also boasts its own fireplace with a marbled surround.

The master bedroom is luxurious and spacious, with a generous walk-in-dressing room and ensuite. The remaining six bedrooms can be found on the same floor, with the majority enjoying southerly views over the garden.

Langton Lodge sits in one acres of immaculately kept grounds, which is set over various levels and terraces.

Located towards the end of the garden is a children’s (but we won’t judge any adults wishing to spend some time in there) “forest” play area, striking a great balance between the more adult sundowner territory and children’s play area.

Also within the grounds is a double garage, timber workshop and a self contained, 1 bedroom coach house.

Charlton Kings: What you need to know

Location: Charlton Kings is located a 10 minute drive from Cheltenham. The nearest train station is Cheltenham Spa, which offers a Great Western Railway service, situated on the Bristol-Birmingham main line.

Atmosphere: Charlton Kings has a bustling high street with a post office, a co-operative and several independent shops and restaurants.

Things to do: With Cheltenham just up the road offering art galleries, museums, bars, and the Cheltenham races, there is something for everyone to enjoy here.

Schools: Cheltenham has a number of good schools, including St Edward’s Preparatory School, St. Edward’s School, Charlton King’s Infant School and the notable Cheltenham Ladies College.

