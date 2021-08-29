‘One of the finest houses in Dumfries and Galloway’ up for sale, with grand rooms, grander views and a kitchen which looks like a set from Downton Abbey

Argrennan House sits in 46 acres of rolling countryside, with additional guest cottages and beautiful interiors that make this property on Scotland's south west coast truly special.

If peace and quiet in a beautiful rural setting is the prime objective, Argrennan House, near Castle Douglas, Kirkcudbrightshire, launched to the market in Country Life, will surely fit the bill.

Hamish Spencer-Nairn of Strutt & Parker’s Perth office seeks ‘offers over £2.75m’ for the Category A-listed house set in 46 acres of lush Dumfries and Galloway countryside.

It comes with a gate lodge, a guest cottage, further cottages and outbuildings, two miles of single-bank salmon fishing on the Dee and a proper nine-hole golf course.

From the 18th century to the present day, Argrennan has had relatively few owners, passing from the Gordon family to the Kerrs and the Aikman-Smiths, who lived there until 1984.

The current owner bought the house in 2004 and carried out a major programme of repairs and refurbishment, including extensive roofing and lead work, the rebuilding of all the chimney stacks, the installation of a pressurised hot water and heating system and the redecoration and restoration of the interior.

The original Georgian mansion of 1818 now represents the rear or east-facing wing of the present house. A large Adam-style addition, later added to the south, now contains the principal bedrooms.

The building of 1818 is probably the work of James Gillespie Graham, an architect well known for his ability to add to existing houses in a sympathetic way and for his passion for grand interiors.

Grand the interior of Argrennan House certainly is, from the entrance hall to the impressive reception area that leads to the elegant dining room and the bow-ended drawing room. All the main rooms are beautifully proportioned, with high sash windows, original mouldings and some Adam-style fireplaces.

All are located on the ground floor and first floor, although the lower ground floor also contains an excellent range of rooms, including the magnificent former Georgian kitchen — a room which looks like a set from Downton Abbey.

The gardens and grounds at Argrennan perfectly complement the splendour of the house, with extensive areas of mature woodland interspersed with ornamental ponds and sweeping lawns; the nearly 1¾-acre walled garden is generally much admired.

Argrennan House is currently on the market via Strutt & Parker for offers over £2.75 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Castle Douglas: What you need to know

Location: Castle Douglas is a town in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland. The nearest train station is located in Dumfries (approximately 18 miles).

Atmosphere: The 18th century market town is known as the food town of Dumfries and Galloway, with over 50 independent shops and restaurants that aim to serve and sell local, fresh produce. There are also several supermarkets, a golf course and a livestock market.

Things to do: Walk the Galloway hills, sail on the Solway Firth and fish for Salmon and Trout in the surrounding lochs. There are also several neighbouring golf courses and excellent quieter roads to explore by bike.

Schools: There are a number of primary schools in the area, including Gelston School and Twynholm School. Castle Douglas High School is the local secondary option.

