‘One of the grandest homes in Hampstead’, previously owned by Oscar-winner Ridley Scott, is now up for sale at £28 million

If you are looking for your very own country house in the heart of North London’s most prestigious neighbourhood, then feast your eyes on the marvellous Old Grove House.

In the heart of Hampstead village in North London, Old Grove House cuts a refined figure amongst the tree-lined street in which it stands.

Built of red brick under a slate roof, the early 18th century house arrives onto the market via Savills with a guide price of £28 million — the first time it has appeared on the open market for a quarter of a century.

Oscar-winning film director Ridley Scott lived at Old Grove House for more than 15 years and refurbished the property in 2010. The house oozes charm, elegance and refinement, offering over 7,585sq ft of internal accommodation, set across four floors.

Before the current owner acquired the property, she lived on nearby Church Row and would often walk past Old Grove House, admiring it from a distance.

It wasn’t until she attended a party at the address, that she realised just how special the house was, and although it wasn’t for sale, knocked on the door and asked to buy it in 2013.

The rest, as they say, is history. Now ten years later, this incredible home finds itself looking for a new owner.

The interiors have been designed by acclaimed interior designer, Chester Jones, and help to showcase the elegant period features. Sash windows, eye-catching fireplaces, tall ceilings and Rococo plasterwork feature in many of the rooms, which naturally fall into more formal and informal spaces.

There are eight bedrooms in total in the main house and one in Cottage house — a three storey staff or guest house, attached to the main house, totalling just under 1,000sq ft of accommodation space.

Upon entering the property, an entrance hall gives way to a formal drawing room, a family room and two ensuite bedrooms (one with a sauna and terrace, from which you can access Cottage House).

One level down on the ground floor is where you’ll find the kitchen, study, utility and boot room, another reception room and dining room. Below this in the basement is a generously sized wine cellar.

The six remaining bedrooms can be found over the second and third floor, with the spacious principal suite (with walk in wardrobe and spacious ensuite bathroom) occupying a large portion of the second floor.

There are several terraces which provide lovely views across Hampstead, including neighbouring National Trust house, Fenton House.

Outside to the rear of the property is a large, landscaped walled garden measuring over 120 feet in length.

The outside space has been inspired by Fenton House gardens — described as an ‘ever-changing horticultural gem’ — and feature formal lawn with hedges, manicured topiary, mature trees and a network of pathways. To the front is a secured courtyard area with a garage and outside parking spaces for two vehicles.

Old Grove House occupies a quiet road in Hampstead village and is within easy reach of the boutique shops, restaurants, cafes and excellent schools on offer here, as well as one of London’s best green spaces, Hampstead Heath.

Old Grove House is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £28 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.