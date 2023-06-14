One of the greatest houses built in Cornwall in the last decade has come to the market

With an impressive list of eco-credentials under its belt, numerous awards and views to get lost in, Waterhouse, near Rock, in Cornwall, is a marvel of architecture and design. James Fisher takes a look.

When it comes to Waterhouse, we may as well start with the awards.

Winner of the Best New Build in Cornwall in 2020? Yes, Winner of the Green Apple Award for Building and Construction 2020? Sure did. Winner of the Cornish Buildings Group Award in 2020? Absolutely.

With panoramic views of the Camel Estuary, this passive house is set in the heart of the action just east of Rock and is a standard-setter for design and sustainability (EPC rating of B).

Now on the market via JB Estates for offers over £3.5 million, it is ‘the epitome of modern luxury living’, set in just over five acres of land in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

With four bedrooms and four bathrooms, Waterhouse is more than merely a holiday home and offers some 4,600sq ft of living space, mostly to an open-plan layout, all finished to a high standard and with the latest tech.

The lateral living space can be seen as being formed of three parts. The entertaining, open-plan living area faces out over the Camel Estuary, with each space benefiting from floor-to-ceiling crittall windows and an expansive terrace which runs the entire length of the house, divided by various seating areas, space for a firepit and a hot tub at one end.

The middle section, as it were, belongs to the entrance hallway and inner family/sitting room, with a pitched glass roof to maximise on light, red brick walls and a fireplace for cooler months. Leading outside from here is a sheltered al fresco dining area where you can take in the sunsets.

The principal suite faces the same direction as the living spaces, looking out over the Camel Estuary and also benefits from a spectacular ensuite bathroom.

The three remaining ensuite bedrooms overlook the gardens to the rear and a utility/surf room near the main entrance ensures sandy feet don’t trapse across the floors.

I could go on about the recycled-paper insulation, ground-source heating or private filtered water supply, but, really, just look at that view.

Waterhouse is currently on the market via JB Estates for offers over £3.5 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.