‘One of the largest houses in central London’ is for sale — and you’ll get change from £20 million (but only just)

18th century Georgian building meets modern city living in this sleek central London home offering 14,500 sq ft of accommodation. Lydia Stangroom takes a look.

London property has been in the heavyweight category of global property prices for years. Yet it’s still fascinating to what you’ll get if you venture into the eight-figure price bracket — something which we we do today with a house currently on the market via Savills at £19 million.

Nick Verdi, head of Savills Shoreditch office, claims that ‘properties like this are exceptionally rare to come to the market,’ calling it a home that offers the ‘very best of city living.’

Although there’s no shortage of large, expensive houses in the capital, what this property does offer is an exquisite opportunity to live in a beautifully renovated Georgian building with all the latest designs and modern features — all with views out over Lincoln’s Inn Field (budget permitting, of course).

In the early 18th century the property was in fact two separate dwellings, but overtime and with a recent total renovation by David Chipperfield Architects, the house now stands as one superb home… and there’s certainly no worrying about noisy neighbours when you own the entire building.

The sprawling property is set out over five floors with a lift that serves each floor and provides access to a service entrance to the rear of the property.

Inside there are eight reception rooms (yes, eight), six bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Modern interiors (so modern, in fact, that you could almost miss the kitchen completely due to its super-minimalist design) meet intricate period fireplaces and detailed ceiling cornices — the lasting features that cement the building to its 18th century origins.

The principal suite is the most impressive – no longer made up of ‘just’ an ensuite bathroom and dressing room, as this property takes it to a whole new level (across the entire top floor) with a sauna, Japanese soaking tub and a roof garden.

A Japanese soaking tub is typically deeper than a regular bath and believed to purify the body and soul. Perfect then, for cleansing away all that ‘city living.’

The roof terrace and courtyard are obviously amazing. An oasis of palm leaves and bamboo shoots jut out and help frame the large bathroom window, where you can take it all in from the soaking tub.

The property in Lincoln’s Inn Fields is currently for sale via Savills at a guide price of £19 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Lincoln’s Inn Fields: What you need to know

Location: In-between the west end and the city. Holborn, Chancery Lane and Covent Garden underground stations are all within walking distance and offer Central line and Picadilly line services. Mayfair is approximately a 5 minute drive and it’s a 10 minute drive to the city.

Atmosphere: Lincoln’s Inn Fields is the largest public square in London and is a peaceful, historic neighbourhood dating back to the 17th century. There are tennis courts, cafes and shops all within the immediate vicinity, as well as the London School of Economics.

Things to do: The iconic British Museum is situated close by, as are a number of bars, cafes, restaurants and shops.

Schools: St Clement Danes C of E Primary School is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, and St Josephs Catholic Primary School received a ‘good’ rating. CATS College London is a private and independent boarding school also within the area.

See more property for sale in the area.