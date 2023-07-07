One of the original cottages used on Cadbury’s chocolate boxes has come up for sale

The term ‘chocolate box cottage’ is much overused, often in a context involving neither chocolate nor boxes. Not this time, though: Weavers was one of 12 ‘official’ chocolate box properties featured on the Cadbury’s chocolate boxes in the late 1800s, and has therefore rightly earned its title.

In the village of Stradishall — roughly 24 miles east of Cambridge — is Weavers: A delightful thatched village home bursting with charm and cosy period features.

With four bedrooms , the Grade II listed property arrives onto the market via Jackson-Stops with a guide price of £799, 950.

The property, which has been in the same ownership for the last 20 years, sits behind a wooden picket fence on the village high street, proudly showcasing its sweet timber and thatched exterior.

Inside, you’ll find a wealth of period features that have seamlessly transitioned into modern day living. The result? A historic home with everlasting charm.

The ground floor space is largely formed of thick oak floors and dark overhead beams, interjected by touches of exposed brick here and there.

The sitting room is by far the largest room in the house, and as well as showcasing all the aforementioned features, also benefits from dual-aspect windows, making it the perfect place to curl up with a good book and glass of red in the cooler months, or throw open the French doors to let in the summer air during warmer months.

With space for a couple of sofas, squishy armchairs, a piano and a cello, this seems like the obvious room in which to entertain guests.

The dining room follows in a similar vein, as does the wonderful country-style kitchen, off of which is the family room and a good sized study — again, with doors out to the garden and plenty of natural light.

There are two staircases leading up to the first floor where you’ll find four double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside there’s a double garage and a private enclosed garden to the rear with a series of paved terraced areas, lawns, flower beds, a pond and two sheds.

Beyond the picket fence, the village of Stradishall has a local village church and is not too far from Wickhambrook which offers a good range of local amenities, including a primary school, health centre, pub, village store/post office and community centre.

Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds are also not too far away, both offering a wide range of amenities, shopping facilities, restaurants, hotels and a golf club. Equally, Cambridge is easily accessible by car.

Weavers is currently on the market via Jackson-Stops with a guide price of £799,950 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.